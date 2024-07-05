Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,160 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 57,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPYV stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.16.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.