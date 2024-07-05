Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,984 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.5% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Whelan Financial raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.3% in the first quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on COST shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 price objective (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.70.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $863.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $524.63 and a 52-week high of $873.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $812.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $745.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

