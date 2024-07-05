Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.71.

CVO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CVO

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

TSE CVO opened at C$8.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$438.29 million, a PE ratio of -22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.24. Coveo Solutions has a twelve month low of C$6.66 and a twelve month high of C$12.48.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of C$41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.79 million. On average, research analysts predict that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 earnings per share for the current year.

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.