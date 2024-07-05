CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) Insider Simon Pyper Sells 51,686 Shares of Stock

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Free Report) insider Simon Pyper sold 51,686 shares of CPPGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.09), for a total transaction of £85,281.90 ($107,869.85).

CPPGroup Price Performance

CPP stock opened at GBX 163.50 ($2.07) on Friday. CPPGroup Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 116 ($1.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 190 ($2.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 172.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 161.48. The stock has a market cap of £14.47 million, a PE ratio of -166.84 and a beta of 1.51.

CPPGroup Company Profile

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products and services in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, Turkey, and internationally. The company provides its services for card and ATM protection; parametric flight disruption and lost luggage; livCare and mobile doctor services; phone and gadget insurance; dark web monitoring, identity protection, and mobile payments protection; extended warranty; and home emergency, as well as business process management services.

