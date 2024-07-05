CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) Insider Simon Pyper Sells 51,686 Shares of Stock

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Free Report) insider Simon Pyper sold 51,686 shares of CPPGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.09), for a total transaction of £85,281.90 ($107,869.85).
CPPGroup Price Performance
CPP stock opened at GBX 163.50 ($2.07) on Friday. CPPGroup Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 116 ($1.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 190 ($2.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 172.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 161.48. The stock has a market cap of £14.47 million, a PE ratio of -166.84 and a beta of 1.51.
CPPGroup Company Profile
