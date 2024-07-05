CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Price Performance
Shares of CPSH stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 million, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.28.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
