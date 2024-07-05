Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Sets New 12-Month High at $272.40

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 272.40 ($3.45) and last traded at GBX 262 ($3.31), with a volume of 1939615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 244.60 ($3.09).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 237 ($3.00) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 160 ($2.02) to GBX 180 ($2.28) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.54) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 175 ($2.21) to GBX 250 ($3.16) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 229.40 ($2.90).

Crest Nicholson Stock Performance

Crest Nicholson Cuts Dividend

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 226.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 213.76. The company has a market capitalization of £668.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,494.29, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24,285.71%.

Insider Transactions at Crest Nicholson

In related news, insider Martyn Clark sold 10,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.16), for a total transaction of £25,867.50 ($32,718.82). Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

