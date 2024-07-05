Critical Review: Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) & Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ferrovial and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrovial N/A N/A N/A Great Lakes Dredge & Dock 6.05% 8.83% 3.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ferrovial and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrovial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Ferrovial currently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.46%. Given Ferrovial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ferrovial is more favorable than Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

This table compares Ferrovial and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrovial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Great Lakes Dredge & Dock $589.62 million 0.98 $13.91 million $0.57 15.05

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has higher revenue and earnings than Ferrovial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock beats Ferrovial on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads. It also develops, finances, and operates airports; and develops, finances, and operates power transmission lines and renewable energy generation plants, as well as offers mobility and waste management plants and services to the mining industry in Chile. In addition, the company promotes, constructs, and operates energy generation and transmission infrastructures. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures. It is also involved in coastal protection projects that comprises of moving sand from the ocean floor to shoreline locations where erosion threatens shoreline assets; maintenance dredging, which consists of the re-dredging of previously deepened waterways and harbors to remove silt, sand, and other accumulated sediments; lake and river dredging, inland levee and construction dredging, environmental restoration and habitat improvement, and other marine construction projects; and land reclamations, channel deepening, and port infrastructure development. The company serves federal, state, and local governments; foreign governments; and domestic and foreign private concerns, such as utilities, oil and gas, and other energy companies. It operates hydraulic dredges, hopper dredges, mechanical dredges, unloaders, drill boats, and material and other barges equipment. The company was formerly known as Lydon & Drews Partnership and changed its name to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation in 1905. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

