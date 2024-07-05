Croda International (LON:CRDA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3,849.00

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,849 ($48.68) and last traded at GBX 3,959 ($50.08), with a volume of 509785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,899 ($49.32).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($67.04) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Croda International
Croda International Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Croda International
In other Croda International news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,550 ($57.55), for a total value of £100,100 ($126,612.70). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10 shares of company stock valued at $46,077. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Croda International Company Profile
Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Croda International
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.