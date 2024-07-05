Croda International (LON:CRDA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3,849.00

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,849 ($48.68) and last traded at GBX 3,959 ($50.08), with a volume of 509785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,899 ($49.32).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($67.04) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. The company has a market capitalization of £5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3,336.07, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,440.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,676.49.

In other Croda International news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,550 ($57.55), for a total value of £100,100 ($126,612.70). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10 shares of company stock valued at $46,077. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

