Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,764 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.69.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

CFR stock opened at $98.49 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $120.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $522.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 43.50%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.