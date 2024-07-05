Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 75.07% and a negative return on equity of 129.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avenir Corp lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,172,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 121,294 shares during the period. CM Management LLC lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 825,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 299,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,254,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 309,543 shares in the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytosorbents

(Get Free Report)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.