D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $1,307,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 4.5% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $449,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,907. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.