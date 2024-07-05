D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,547,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,217,000 after purchasing an additional 34,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $516,530,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in D.R. Horton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,254,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,737,000 after acquiring an additional 106,074 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,503,000 after acquiring an additional 484,058 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,345,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,454,000 after acquiring an additional 260,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE DHI traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $135.05. 275,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,089. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

