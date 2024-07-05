Dana Wagner Sells 4,237 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Dana Wagner sold 4,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $238,458.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,510.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dana Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $49,105.24.

On Thursday, April 4th, Dana Wagner sold 841 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $51,662.63.

Twilio Stock Down 1.4 %

TWLO opened at $56.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $78.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $179,739,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,558,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,043,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $31,745,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,567,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,245,000 after acquiring an additional 445,877 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

