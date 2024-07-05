Daniel Crowley Buys 191,077 Shares of AVADA Group Limited (ASX:AVD) Stock

AVADA Group Limited (ASX:AVD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Crowley purchased 191,077 shares of AVADA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.55 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of A$105,092.35 ($70,061.57).

Daniel Crowley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AVADA Group alerts:

On Tuesday, June 4th, Daniel Crowley acquired 191,077 shares of AVADA Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$114,646.20 ($76,430.80).

On Thursday, May 30th, Daniel Crowley acquired 19,438 shares of AVADA Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.61 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$11,837.74 ($7,891.83).

On Thursday, May 23rd, Daniel Crowley acquired 374,975 shares of AVADA Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.55 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of A$206,236.25 ($137,490.83).

AVADA Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About AVADA Group

AVADA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the traffic management operations in Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, and New Zealand. It offers integrated traffic management services, including traffic control, equipment hire, planning and permit, event management, and incident response services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AVADA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVADA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.