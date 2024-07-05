David John Morrison Purchases 395,500 Shares of Record plc (LON:REC) Stock

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report) insider David John Morrison bought 395,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £249,165 ($315,159.37).

Record Price Performance

Shares of LON:REC opened at GBX 63.20 ($0.80) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 65.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 66.42. Record plc has a twelve month low of GBX 56.20 ($0.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 96 ($1.21). The company has a market cap of £121.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,264.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Record Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Record’s previous dividend of $2.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 4.71%. Record’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

About Record

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

