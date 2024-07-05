Deanna H. Lund Sells 6,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,960,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $20.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.77 and a beta of 1.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 179.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

