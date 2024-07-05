dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.03.

DNTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins lowered their target price on dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on dentalcorp from C$10.50 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of DNTL stock opened at C$8.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.91. dentalcorp has a 52 week low of C$5.27 and a 52 week high of C$8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -23.82, a P/E/G ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

