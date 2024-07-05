Desjardins Comments on Aecon Group Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Aecon Group in a report released on Tuesday, July 2nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share.

ARE has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Paradigm Capital upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$17.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.32.

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$14.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.49. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$8.42 and a 1-year high of C$17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$908.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04. Aecon Group had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of C$846.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

