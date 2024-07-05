DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,898,085,000 after buying an additional 2,695,296 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,868,647,000 after buying an additional 1,398,136 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after buying an additional 5,256,092 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $540,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $274,241.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,974.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $274,241.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,974.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,735 shares of company stock worth $7,619,347. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.33.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.61. 118,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,911. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

