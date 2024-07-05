Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DNTH shares. Lifesci Capital upgraded Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNTH opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $776.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.89. Dianthus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $33.77.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNTH. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $89,761,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $69,990,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 554,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after acquiring an additional 384,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,251,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

