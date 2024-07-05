Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,670 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 142,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 14,688 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,431,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,394,000 after buying an additional 55,008 shares during the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 346,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after buying an additional 75,604 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 150,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $26.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

