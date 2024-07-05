Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.95

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.95 and last traded at $37.95, with a volume of 46858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.92.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 51.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 14,447 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 308,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after buying an additional 55,609 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,879,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,153,000 after buying an additional 270,162 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $11,219,000. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 187,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 14,387 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

