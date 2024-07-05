Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) PT Lowered to GBX 215 at Berenberg Bank

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.78) to GBX 215 ($2.72) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.47) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 208 ($2.63).
Get Our Latest Analysis on Direct Line Insurance Group
Direct Line Insurance Group Trading Down 0.9 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Adam Winslow sold 454,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.57), for a total transaction of £923,607.37 ($1,168,235.99). Insiders have acquired 223 shares of company stock worth $44,838 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.
About Direct Line Insurance Group
Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Direct Line Insurance Group
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.