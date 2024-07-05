Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $34,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DFS. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $132.06 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $133.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.08 and a 200-day moving average of $119.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.