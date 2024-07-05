Diversified Trust Co Acquires 2,050 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,002 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of German American Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

German American Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ GABC opened at $34.51 on Friday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average is $32.64.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $84.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.05 million. Research analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.