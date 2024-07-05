Diversified Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 228,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 41,189 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 118.8% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 12,500 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $581,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,726,786.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

Shares of MEG stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $49.97.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $155.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MEG shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

(Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

