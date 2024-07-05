Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 12,431.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 204,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,490,000 after acquiring an additional 203,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,404,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the first quarter valued at $8,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,562,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 194,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,741,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $164.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.24 and its 200 day moving average is $153.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.61. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $133.23 and a 12 month high of $177.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $359.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert Cranmer sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total value of $369,104.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,290.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

