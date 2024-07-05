Diversified Trust Co Grows Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DD opened at $79.19 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.57, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.78.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Barclays increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

