Diversified Trust Co Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Bowlero were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bowlero by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Bowlero during the fourth quarter valued at $625,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bowlero by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 159,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bowlero by 2,940.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bowlero during the fourth quarter valued at $607,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bowlero

In other news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $849,194.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 848,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,945,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 39,309 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $549,539.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 958,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,395,104.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bowlero from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Bowlero from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Bowlero from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bowlero currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Bowlero Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOWL opened at $14.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79. Bowlero Corp. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $337.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.45 million. Bowlero had a return on equity of 330.46% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Bowlero Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Bowlero Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Stories

