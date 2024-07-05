Diversified Trust Co Has $340,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $930,626,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $755,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859,280 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 236.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,419,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $544,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,360 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 391.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,271,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,076,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,221,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,348 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,259 shares of company stock worth $5,344,014 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.41.

Shares of BSX opened at $76.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $77.99. The stock has a market cap of $111.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.02.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

