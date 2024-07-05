Diversified Trust Co Has $404,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $2,854,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Corning by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 274,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,353,000 after acquiring an additional 40,092 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Corning by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,735,000 after acquiring an additional 189,667 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Corning by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 783,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Corning by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 162,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at $379,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at $379,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 157.75%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

