Diversified Trust Co Has $419,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 15,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

