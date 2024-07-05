Diversified Trust Co Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,587,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,588 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $21,278,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,546,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,522,000 after acquiring an additional 893,563 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth $13,877,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 522.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 897,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,275,000 after acquiring an additional 752,980 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on LBRT shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $405,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,758,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,893,551.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $325,333.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 789,581 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,076.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $405,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,758,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,893,551.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,626 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,833. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

LBRT stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.83. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 26.46%. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

See Also

