Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $859,222.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,515 shares of company stock worth $4,620,080. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of YUM stock opened at $129.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.06. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Yum! Brands

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.