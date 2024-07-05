Diversified Trust Co Invests $366,000 in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

SYLD opened at $68.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

