Diversified Trust Co Invests $450,000 in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,266 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,652.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,245 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 248.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 814,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 580,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 35.5% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,005,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after buying an additional 263,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.04 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.