Diversified Trust Co Purchases New Shares in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 415.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.77.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $20.08 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.52.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Keith A. Goldan acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $25,037.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,038.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

