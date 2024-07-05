Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OKE opened at $82.80 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $60.52 and a one year high of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.12.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

