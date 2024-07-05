Diversified Trust Co Sells 13,446 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,446 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAT. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the third quarter worth $21,609,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth $11,176,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,081,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,858,000 after purchasing an additional 415,126 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,026,000 after purchasing an additional 293,603 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.8% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,148,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,333,000 after purchasing an additional 93,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $22.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average is $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $23.92.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.39 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 12.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 150.56%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

