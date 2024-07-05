Diversified Trust Co Sells 3,563 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 54,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 81,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.74.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Williams Companies

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.