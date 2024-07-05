Diversified Trust Co Sells 5,307 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,307 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ADM opened at $62.69 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.02.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

