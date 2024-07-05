Diversified Trust Co Sells 757 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Tennant were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNC. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tennant by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,407 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Tennant by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 32,483 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tennant by 469.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

TNC stock opened at $98.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tennant has a 1 year low of $72.81 and a 1 year high of $124.11.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.10 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Tennant will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 18.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

