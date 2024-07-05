Diversified Trust Co Sells 940 Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NTG stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $43.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average is $37.57.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10,341.47%.

(Free Report)

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.