Diversified Trust Co Sells 9,712 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 61.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,712 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $950,192,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 424.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602,830 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,156 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,472,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,975 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Bank of America increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $503,106.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,318.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $503,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,318.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,690.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $74.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

