Diversified Trust Co Takes $406,000 Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IMKTA. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 832,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ingles Markets by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,872,000 after buying an additional 23,854 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ingles Markets by 9.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,424,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 225,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Ingles Markets by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 5,901 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $401,386.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,640. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingles Markets Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.66. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $67.10 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.62.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.00%.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.12%.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

