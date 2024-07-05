Diversified Trust Co Trims Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at $315,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 47.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $909,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 8,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at $676,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at $676,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VMC stock opened at $243.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.24. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $190.51 and a 12-month high of $276.58. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

