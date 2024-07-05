Donald Huntley Patrick Sells 12,544 Shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Stock

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) CEO Donald Huntley Patrick sold 12,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $17,937.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,459.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fluent Stock Down 1.7 %

FLNT opened at $3.56 on Friday. Fluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $48.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.31.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $65.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.66 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluent, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluent in a research report on Monday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Fluent

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JB Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 150,150 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,592 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 4.3% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

