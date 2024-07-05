Douglas L. Soder Sells 9,714 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 9,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $194,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TTM Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.09. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.09.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $570.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.01 million. On average, research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $13,051,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 125,810 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 934,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 40,111 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 137,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 86,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $809,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTMI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

