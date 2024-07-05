Douglas L. Soder Sells 9,714 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 9,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $194,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
TTM Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of TTMI stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.09. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.09.
TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $570.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.01 million. On average, research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTMI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.
Read Our Latest Report on TTMI
TTM Technologies Company Profile
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TTM Technologies
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.