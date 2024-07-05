DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Up to $8.59

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.59, but opened at $8.90. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 61,494 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on DRDGOLD from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

DRDGOLD Trading Up 5.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRD. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in DRDGOLD by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,132,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,754,000 after buying an additional 72,498 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $792,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in DRDGOLD by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 176,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

