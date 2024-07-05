Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIR.UN. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of TSE DIR.UN opened at C$12.82 on Friday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$11.53 and a 1 year high of C$14.64. The firm has a market cap of C$3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

